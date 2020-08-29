 Skip to main content
Daines is NRA's man in Washington

Daines is NRA's man in Washington

Steve Daines is bragging about the NRA giving him an A+ rating, when New York Attorney General Letitia James claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday (Aug. 6) that she found financial misconduct of losses of more than $64 million over a three-year period. The suit alleges that top NRA executives misused charitable funds for personal gain.

National Rifle Association boss Wayne LaPierre rails against the elites trying to take real Americans’ guns. Meanwhile, LaPierre is under investigation for misused charitable funds for personal gain, taking gun-owners' donations to fund his ultra-lux lifestyle. That’s the crux of New York Attorney General Tish James’ landmark lawsuit against the NRA. “And it looks like LaPierre is in a ton of trouble.”

So Steve Daines, who has received over $123,117 in donations from the NRA, shouldn’t be bragging about his A+ Rating. Moreover, is Daines really a hunter? Or does he just borrow a target gun to shoot it for his TV ad?

Gov. Steve Bullock really is a Montana hunter and he should wear his NRA F-rating as a badge of honor.

Frank DiNenna,

Missoula

