Daines is strong leader Montana needs during COVID-19

In such trying times, I could not imagine a better person to represent us in Washington than Sen. Steve Daines.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Daines has been a constant voice for Montana, leading the fight in delivering relief for struggling Montanans. And in addition to the relief he’s delivered through Congress’ relief package, Daines has spent hours on the phone with Montanans answering their questions. Between townhalls, Facebook Lives, Zooms and conference calls, Daines has shown how much he believes in service to others during trying times.

Since being elected to Congress in the first place, Daines has fought tooth-and-nail for our state. His leadership during this pandemic is no different — and I’m proud to support him every step of the way. Montana is a better place because of Daines' leadership!

Mary Wardell,

Missoula

