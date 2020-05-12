Daines is the leader Montana needs in the Senate

Daines is the leader Montana needs in the Senate

I am so grateful to have Steve Daines as our senator. This man is the exact kind of person Montana needs — he’s hardworking, independent and tough. He never forgets the people he’s representing, and he always gets the job done.

It’s clear Daines always has Montana’s best interest in mind. Every vote that Daines has made is one that he knows will help build up our state. He understands what’s important to Montanans and what we need to keep pushing towards a better future. Daines has committed himself to keeping Montana the last best place, so that our families for generations to come can enjoy all that Montana has to offer.

There’s no question in my mind that Daines is who Montana needs for another six years. I look forward to voting for him this November because I’m confident he’ll continue to represent my Montana values every step of the way.

Pat Earnest,

Hamilton

