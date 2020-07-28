Daines is the strong leader against China we need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past two or three decades, China has been on the rise.

The crimes against freedom committed by the government of China are countless. Prominent examples have been in the news lately: restrictions on freedom of speech continue to be tightened in response to protests in Hong Kong over the breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the United Nations has declared that China’s actions in Xinjiang fit the definition of genocide, and our own government is considering the real possibility that Chinese social media apps are covers for spyware. These are all on top of the fact that the Chinese government bungled the response to COVID-19 and the African Swine Fever, escalating both pandemics.

We need leaders in our government who are not afraid to call out the actions of dictatorships for what they are, which is why we need to support Steve Daines for Senate this fall. He holds nothing intrinsic against China, and has demonstrated his willingness to cooperate with their people when wise. However, in face of the devastating impacts of COVID-19, he has been firm in calling for sanctions against the Chinese government.

Vote Daines!

Darcy Ermatinger,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2