Daines is trying to life his way back to the Senate

As one of the nearly a quarter-million seniors in Montana who relies on Medicare, I want Senator Daines to give me some straight answers on his record and plans for this important program.

Medicare has helped me increasingly as I meet the challenges of aging while still being an active member of my community. Without it, I would have to keep continuing working in order to have insurance coverage at age 73.

But all Daines has given us so far are lies, smears and misdirection. Daines claims that he is fighting to protect Medicare, but his actions in the Senate show otherwise. Daines has voted to raise the age for Medicare eligibility and repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would make deductibles higher and increase prescription drug prices on Medicare.

Senator Daines, can you explain how your vote to reduce insurance coverage for Montanans in any way helped seniors like me? Because from my point of view, that’s not standing up for seniors — that’s gutting a program that I rely on.

Steve Daines is trying to lie his way back to the Senate — I don’t think that we should let him.

Jean Wallace,

Ryegate

