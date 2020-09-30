Daines isn't being 'Montana fair'

In his public statement supporting Donald Trump’s nominating a new U.S. Supreme Court justice before the election, Senator Daines said he is protecting “Montana values.”

I wrote to his office to urge him, in fairness, to make public that his position supports overturning the court decision protecting women’s reproductive rights, Roe vs Wade. My letter was misread as anti women’s rights and, assuming support, the answer contained the following two statements:

“As a man of faith and a father of four, I am convinced life begins at the moment of conception and should be protected by law until natural death.”

“That's why I recently formed the first ever Senate Pro-Life Caucus. Please know that I will continue to work tirelessly to promote and advance a culture of life because every life must be valued and every life must be protected.”

My plea is simply that Senator Daines make it clear in his advertisements and public statements what his position in support of the judicial nomination actually is.

Also, in an issue for another letter, a nomination threatens the overturn of Obamacare against the wishes of a majority of Montanans. Hiding behind “Montana values” isn’t Montana fair.