U.S. Sen. Steve Daines responded to my letter asking him to step in to end the government shutdown by saying he would refuse to accept his senatorial salary until the shutdown ended. This is a cheap gesture from someone who ranks among the wealthiest legislators (51st) with assets of $6.9 million.
Daines’ statement amounts to callous cruelty to those farmers and the poor who are going without badly needed support because of shutdown agencies and low-wage government workers and contractors. The wealthy Daines feels no pain as a consequence of his refusal to fund the government over a ridiculous campaign promise from Donald Trump.
Funding the government is his No. 1 responsibility as a federal legislator and since he won’t do it, Montana need to elect someone in 2020 who will.
Sterling Miller,
Lolo