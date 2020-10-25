 Skip to main content
Daines lacks moral compass

I called U.S. Sen. Steve Daines on the hypocrisy demonstrated by Republicans. With Justice Ginsberg's body still warm, like vultures they pushed to fill her seat, denying her dying wish and voters a voice.

In 2016, Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a moderate judge overwhelmingly confirmed to the D.C. circuit. Mitch McConnell thwarted the nomination, falsely claiming a practice not to fill a seat in an election year, failing to advise and consent, stealing Obama's right to nominate a justice to a vacant seat.

Now, the hypocrites push a pre-selected replacement who steals Ginsberg’s legacy. It's beyond the Federalist Society. It's dark money oozing through our institutions and destroying our democracy.

Filling a seat in an election year is not unprecedented; filling one during an election is, as is using our White House for a convention, and Air Force One as a prop. Our norms drowned in the swamp. Daines owns this.

He could stand with Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and give voters a voice. Or he can shove a value-laden imperialism down America's throat and gag our democracy to death.

Montana was proud to have Mike Mansfield, a statesman, a man with courage and integrity represent us. Daines is adrift without a moral compass.

Claudia Narcisco,

Missoula

