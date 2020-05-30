Daines' leadership has kept Montana small business open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus has been tough on businesses across Montana, with many in danger of having to close their doors.

Thanks to Montana Sen. Steve Daines, many businesses have been given a lifeline to stay open.

Daines has worked tirelessly to prevent businesses from closing. The Payment Protection Program is a massive help to small businesses and their employees. Daines fought to replenish the critical loan program with $310 billion more dollars so small businesses can continue to benefit from the program. This is a great tool for Montana’s small businesses to stay afloat during these times.

Senator Daines has consistently fought to protect Montanans.

I appreciate the fact that Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte didn’t go to D.C. to become millionaires; they are millionaires who went to D.C. to help Montanans!

Karen Lee Clements,

Bozeman