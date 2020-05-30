Daines' leadership has kept Montana small business open

Coronavirus has been tough on businesses across Montana, with many in danger of having to close their doors.
Thanks to Montana Sen. Steve Daines, many businesses have been given a lifeline to stay open.
Daines has worked tirelessly to prevent businesses from closing. The Payment Protection Program is a massive help to small businesses and their employees. Daines fought to replenish the critical loan program with $310 billion more dollars so small businesses can continue to benefit from the program. This is a great tool for Montana’s small businesses to stay afloat during these times.
Senator Daines has consistently fought to protect Montanans.
I appreciate the fact that Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte didn’t go to D.C. to become millionaires; they are millionaires who went to D.C. to help Montanans!
Karen Lee Clements,
Bozeman
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.