Daines' leadership through pandemic

Since the start of this pandemic, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been hard at work to protect Montanans.

Daines urged the administration to make COVID-19 testing free. Soon thereafter, Daines was pushing for the suspension of payroll taxes, in support of paid time off and expanded unemployment assistance, and for additional testing resources for Indian Health Services.

Finally, and critically, Steve Daines has fought to prevent future hardships like this from happening again. Most specifically, Daines has worked to hold China accountable and bring drug manufacturing home to America — protecting our medical supply chain and national security from Communist China.

For his stellar leadership during a time of national emergency, I will continue to support Steve Daines.

Jason Hoffman,

Missoula

