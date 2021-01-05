Daines lowering himself to Trump's level

I am writing to express my disgust that Sen. Steve Daines is among the senators trying to keep Donald Trump in office despite the clear election results. These results have been upheld time and again by the courts, as well as the states themselves.

When I first entered the United States Military at West Point, I took an oath, along with all the other new cadets, that I would not lie, cheat or steal, nor would I tolerate those who do. All my life and through my career in the Air Force, I have tried to live up to that oath which I took over 58 years ago.

It angers me when those who are placed in public trust so easily lie, cheat and steal, and tolerate those who do. As a person, Trump is unworthy to represent our nation. By continuing to support him, Senator Daines signals he condones Trump’s actions. He, then, is lowering himself to the same miserable state, placing allegiance to party and a person over your oath to the Constitution and our nation as a whole.

We, as a nation and a state, deserve much better.

Steve Ellis,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1