Daines maintains balance of power

When you vote in November, among the slanderous lies and innuendos being thrown out there, remember these three truths about Steve Bullock:

1. He campaigned on Montana taxpayer dollars.

2. He repeatedly said he was not interested in the Montana U.S. senator position.

3. He was heavily recruited, to run against U.S. Sen. Steve Daines by Barack Obama and New York Senator Chuck Schumer. The sole motivation behind this recruitment is regaining liberal Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. If you want a Schumer/Pelosi/Obama-driven senator, then vote for Steve Bullock.

I’m voting for Senator Daines. We need that balance of power from Montana. I urge you to also vote for Montana’s lone Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

Dale A. Hanson,

Missoula

