“Fake news” from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who once again shows his unabashed loyalty to Donald Trump and his ilk by misleading Montanans with untrue stories regarding the Mexican border with the U.S.
Fact: Almost all drugs enter the U.S. at established ports of entry, not the vast open border. According to Customs and Border Protection, 90 percent of heroin, 88 percent of cocaine, 87 percent of methamphetamines and 80 percent of fentanyl were intercepted at ports of entry in the first 11 months of last year.
According to law enforcement, cartels prefer moving these drugs through high-profile ports because their chances are better there. Trump’s and Daines’ “Alice in Wonderland wall” would be a total waste of taxpayer money.
So, what is the truth? The truth is the emergency at the border is one created by Trump!
Kevin Hammond,
Missoula