 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines misled us

Daines misled us

{{featured_button_text}}

Now, more than ever, the truth matters. And it matters most from the people we elect to represent us in all levels of government. Even as we are tragically getting inured to some of our elected officials lying to us, we must stand up and call them on their lies. I’m writing to do just that. In a campaign ad, our junior Senator, Steve Daines, unjustifiably takes credit for passing the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act. His claim is not true. I was there at the very beginning of our collective, collaborative, locally led effort to protect Paradise Valley and the border of Yellowstone from two proposed toxic fly-by-night gold mines. Far from leading the fight for the bipartisan coalition of Montanans, Senator Daines ignored and misled us, threw up roadblocks and delayed the legislation, and only at the LAST hour when its passage was inevitable, did he jump on board as a co-sponsor with our true champion, senior Senator Jon Tester. For him to now take credit for the passage of the YGPA is misleading at best and untruthful at its core. We deserve better, This election, I'll be voting for the truth and it won't be for Senator Daines.

Caroline Byrd,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News