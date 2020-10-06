Daines misled us

Now, more than ever, the truth matters. And it matters most from the people we elect to represent us in all levels of government. Even as we are tragically getting inured to some of our elected officials lying to us, we must stand up and call them on their lies. I’m writing to do just that. In a campaign ad, our junior Senator, Steve Daines, unjustifiably takes credit for passing the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act. His claim is not true. I was there at the very beginning of our collective, collaborative, locally led effort to protect Paradise Valley and the border of Yellowstone from two proposed toxic fly-by-night gold mines. Far from leading the fight for the bipartisan coalition of Montanans, Senator Daines ignored and misled us, threw up roadblocks and delayed the legislation, and only at the LAST hour when its passage was inevitable, did he jump on board as a co-sponsor with our true champion, senior Senator Jon Tester. For him to now take credit for the passage of the YGPA is misleading at best and untruthful at its core. We deserve better, This election, I'll be voting for the truth and it won't be for Senator Daines.