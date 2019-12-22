I read that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is taking this impeachment of the president as a trivial joke. I propose that he do his duty as a U.S. senator, if the trial makes it to the Senate, according to the oath that he will take before his God, that he will be an objective juror in this trial.
If he just takes the political spin of Donald Trump Republicans that this is a "nothing to look at" event, after all of the witness testimony in the House sessions by honorable Americans, on how this was possibly an impeachable event, then he is derelict in his duty and dishonoring his oath as a senator and as a Senate juror of an impeachment trial. He will have soiled his oath to protect the United States, in deference to protecting his "party," just like he did when he denied Hurricane Sandy relief to east coasters (mostly in New Jersey) when he was a representative.
When you make your decision (after and if the evidence is presented in the Senate), please print your reasoning for your decision, and we Montanans will decide if you took this job as juror seriously, as to your viability to do it again after 2020.
Mike O’Lear,
Missoula