Daines must condemn mail ballot lawsuit

After Governor Bullock’s decision to let counties choose to hold mail ballot elections, national Republicans and the Montana GOP filed a lawsuit to stop voting by mail in Montana. This is total nonsense!

As a nurse-midwife living in Ravalli County and working in Missoula, I rely on voting by mail because I work 24-plus-hour shifts at the hospital.

It is upsetting to watch Daines and the Republican Party politicize every aspect of our election. We held an all-mail election in June and had record voter turnout. I have voted by mail for years and appreciate the convenience. Giving counties the option to hold mail ballot elections is safe and smart, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Bullock made this decision after a bipartisan group of county election officials asked him for the sake of Montanans’ health and safety.

Senator Daines is clearly hard pressed to run on his record as evidenced by his blatant and false ads against the governor, which are easily disproved by Bullock’s record! Daines and his allies worship power and money, and we the people suffer the consequences.

Senator Daines, do your job and condemn this lawsuit!

Brenda DeGrazio,

Florence

