U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is a fan of claiming to support Montana’s public lands. But an actual fan of our lands? Not so much.
In what has clearly become a pattern for him, Daines is once again saying one thing and doing another when it comes to public access.
The latest is his support for acting Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley, who has spent his career championing the cause of transferring and selling off public lands in the United States. Perry claims his longtime, consistent support for the land transfer movement is “irrelevant,” but it’s hard to understand how when he’s applying for the permanent position as the country’s top public lands official.
Despite Perry’s past and recent comments supporting land transfer, advocating for further development of public lands, and opposing national monuments and public land funding, Senator Daines says he doesn’t see any problems.
If he wants Montanans to believe he’s a supporter of our public lands, Daines must strongly and immediately withdraw his support for Pendley. Backing a career enemy of our access and outdoor heritage is no way to convince Montana that you care about public lands.
Mary Borchard,
Missoula