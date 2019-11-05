In 2014, the same year U.S. Sen. Steve Daines entered the Senate, Donald Trump was the host of a reality show. In 2014, if Donald Trump would have been accused of committing a crime, I highly doubt the senator would have held any other opinion except that justice should be done.
Now, in 2019, it appears very likely that Donald Trump has committed at least one crime and very likely many more. With the testimony of Ambassador William Taylor, it is quite likely that Donald Trump has committed the crime of directly asking a foreign government to spy on an American citizen in exchange for money that the Congress had already approved for that country. This is not just wrong, it is illegal.
I would like to think that, if the evidence bears out, the people of Montana can count on Senator Daines to put his political alliances aside and follow his oath to defend the Constitution and uphold the law.
James Johnson,
Lolo