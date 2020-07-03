Daines must have selective memory

Daines must have selective memory

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines' campaign ads are laser-focused on telling us that he abhors U.S. companies outsourcing business to China.

Excuse me? Daines worked 13 years at Procter & Gamble. He moved his family to Hong Kong and China for six years, opening factories to expand Procter & Gamble's Asian business.

How convenient it must be to have selective memory loss in order to advance your personal agenda.

Dave Hadley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News