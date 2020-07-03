Daines must have selective memory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines' campaign ads are laser-focused on telling us that he abhors U.S. companies outsourcing business to China.

Excuse me? Daines worked 13 years at Procter & Gamble. He moved his family to Hong Kong and China for six years, opening factories to expand Procter & Gamble's Asian business.

How convenient it must be to have selective memory loss in order to advance your personal agenda.

Dave Hadley,

Missoula

