Daines must help push Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) represents conservation in Montana at its core. Since 2005, communities around the Seeley-Swan Valley have participated with conservation organizations and recreational groups to bring together timber, recreation and conservation interests to pursue economic growth while protecting key wildlife habitat along tributaries of the Blackfoot River.

Every year, thousands of hunters flock to the Blackfoot corridor to experience some of the highest quality hunting opportunities in Montana. The rugged, remote countryside in this valley gives hunters the opportunity to pursue world-class big game such as elk and mule deer with the hopes of leaving with enough meat to fill their freezers.

A recently released economic report on the BCSA shows just how important this legislation will be for hunters and anglers. Millions of dollars are funneled into the outdoor recreation economy of Montana every year, but without our vast backcountry this would not be the case. We need the protections proposed by the BCSA and we need them soon.

As a sportsman who hunts in the Blackfoot, I urge Senator Daines to help push this legislation across the finish line and ensure the future economic viability of rural communities in western Montana.

Adam Shaw,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0