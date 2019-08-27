Another strange twist of fate in the decades-long saga of the battle to protect the priceless wildlands of the Badger-Two Medicine has loomed in the form of the appointment of William Perry Pendley as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management.
Those who care deeply about the fate of the wild Badger are particularly alarmed by this action. Pendley is none other than the very lawyer who represented the oil company that is suing the U.S. government over its right to drill an exploratory well in this sacred and ecologically critical landscape.
If there ever was a case of conflict of interest, this is it! Perry has a long history of advocating for the sale and privatization of public lands. He is the past president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a law firm that has consistently gone to battle with the U.S. government in favor of big industry.
The BLM’s own guidelines require Pendley’s recusal from this matter.
So far, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has demanded action. We haven’t heard from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines about this matter.
Please tell Senator Daines to get involved. The fate of all of Montana’s wild lands is at stake.
Lou Bruno,
President,
Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance,
Missoula