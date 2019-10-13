Has anyone seen U.S. Sen. Steve Daines?
Senators are currently on a two-week paid break to meet with their constituents, but I haven’t heard of any events where the senator is meeting with Montana voters in person.
Isn’t he up for re-election next year? Doesn’t he care what his constituents think? Or does he think he’s rich enough to simply buy a Senate seat like others have done in Montana in the past?
In case Daines hasn’t noticed, the nation is in a grave situation right now. Where does the senator stand on President Trump threatening to withhold foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for help in winning the 2020 election? Is he okay with that? If he is, does Daines also intend to solicit foreign help in winning his re-election in Montana?
Montana voters need to know that their votes count, and that they are not being interfered with in any way from foreign governments. If Steve Daines does not agree with that basic principle, then he needs to say so — to his constituents, in public — so we can find another senator who values our votes, and the democracy our votes represent.
Diane Smith,
Missoula