U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, I just received your email regarding the impeachment trial and your unwillingness to keep an open, impartial mind and put party over country.
I watched you sign the pledge to adhere to the Constitution. You stated in your email you’ll give president a fair trial but he will be acquitted and the whole thing is a sham. How about giving the voters of Montana a fair trial? How, in any sense, can you pledge to be a fair juror and keep an impartial mind when you write that it is a sham? You have not had heard any testimony.
Based on this information, you should recuse yourself from the process, as you appear not to be capable to render an impartial verdict. That is the sham here, Senator Daines.
The Government Accountability Office just ruled that the president’s withholding of the funds to the Ukraine broke the law. Your desire to ignore this fact, along with many facts, astounds me.
I read the editorial from the Billings Gazette (Jan. 14) calling for you to do your job instead of running defense for the president. You work for us, not him.
Sir, do you job or recuse yourself.
Bonnie Speare,
Missoula