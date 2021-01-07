For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines voted for him. When Trump befriended dictators like Putin and Kim and hurled insults at our global allies, Daines sat silent. When Trump insulted American war heroes like John McCain for being prisoners of war, Daines turned a blind eye. When Trump caged Latinos – including children – seeking asylum in the U.S., Daines supported that act of genocide. When Trump appointed an alleged rapist to the Supreme Court, Daines confirmed him. When Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Daines acquitted him despite overwhelming evidence. Finally, when Trump espoused conspiracy theories casting doubt on our democratic process, Daines joined him in undermining our elections by vowing to challenge Biden’s confirmation. Senator Daines must resign for the role he played in Trump’s terrorist insurrection; the fact that he only changed his tune with his own wellness was threatened does not absolve him of his years of misdeeds.