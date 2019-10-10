U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been quoted as saying he has no concerns about Acting Director of the Bureau of Land Management William Perry Pendley — despite Pendley’s being an outspoken advocate for selling off public lands. Although we have heard a great deal from Daines about how he supports public lands, his lack of concern over this particular fox guarding the henhouse raises concerns about where his sympathies actually lie.
Please let Daines know that Montanans need a public statement from him in which he strongly disagrees with the exploitation of public lands for the benefit of a few. We need to know exactly what he is doing to stand up against the current administration’s shifting land and resources to exploiters, and what he is doing for the interests of people who have put their trust in him. These are issues that will affect our lives for generations.
You have free articles remaining.
Gail Trenfield,
St. Ignatius