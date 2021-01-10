Daines must speak to set record straight

Steve Daines, I have been living in Montana for over 40 years. My husband is a native Montana from Havre. We have voted for Republicans and Democrats over the years.

What we saw unfolding last week on TV at our federal Capitol was not only horrifying, but a culmination of the last five years of Donald Trump. For the sake of all Montanans and U.S. citizens, I implore you to condemn those involved including fellow senators, House reps, right-wing media and extremist groups.

This country cannot heal without the strong voices of the Republican Party. To send out a tweet here and there will not cut it. You must directly and continuously let the folks who believe the election was stolen know that it was a free and fair election! This must be repeated over and over, that they are getting disinformation.

We would like to see you throw your weight behind the 25th Amendment if to only condemn our president's actions. It's disturbing that half our citizens are acting out due to skewed facts, outright lies and conspiracies. All elected officials are in office to serve the people and uphold the Constitution. "Right" the ship. Tell them the truth!

Darcy Steiger,

Missoula

