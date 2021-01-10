 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines must speak to set record straight

Daines must speak to set record straight

{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Daines, I have been living in Montana for over 40 years. My husband is a native Montana from Havre. We have voted for Republicans and Democrats over the years.

What we saw unfolding last week on TV at our federal Capitol was not only horrifying, but a culmination of the last five years of Donald Trump. For the sake of all Montanans and U.S. citizens, I implore you to condemn those involved including fellow senators, House reps, right-wing media and extremist groups.

This country cannot heal without the strong voices of the Republican Party. To send out a tweet here and there will not cut it. You must directly and continuously let the folks who believe the election was stolen know that it was a free and fair election! This must be repeated over and over, that they are getting disinformation.

We would like to see you throw your weight behind the 25th Amendment if to only condemn our president's actions. It's disturbing that half our citizens are acting out due to skewed facts, outright lies and conspiracies. All elected officials are in office to serve the people and uphold the Constitution. "Right" the ship. Tell them the truth!

Darcy Steiger,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News