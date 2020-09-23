 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines must stand by his record

Daines must stand by his record

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines,

Please stand by your record. You were emphatic in the case of Merrick Garland, stating that a hasty Supreme Court confirmation was not a good idea. This sentiment should prevail, assuming that it holds any real meaning in your mind as a representative of the people.

Montanans are not dumb. Your stance on a quick confirmation now does not make sense and, in fact, betrays a toady position that puts everything you do in a suspect light.

I am not categorically opposed to Republicans. My father was a lifelong Republican and a Montana State legislator. He would be appalled at the current support for President Donald Trump by the Republican Party, and he would not recognize the man in the White House as a legitimate statesman.

You know people like my father. What are you thinking?

Megan McNamer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Start watching non-Fox news
Letters

Start watching non-Fox news

Please start watching non Fox News. You must see the smoke because he thinks that raking leaves in forests. He has let 200,000 Americans die b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News