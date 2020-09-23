Daines must stand by his record

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Senator Daines,

Please stand by your record. You were emphatic in the case of Merrick Garland, stating that a hasty Supreme Court confirmation was not a good idea. This sentiment should prevail, assuming that it holds any real meaning in your mind as a representative of the people.

Montanans are not dumb. Your stance on a quick confirmation now does not make sense and, in fact, betrays a toady position that puts everything you do in a suspect light.

I am not categorically opposed to Republicans. My father was a lifelong Republican and a Montana State legislator. He would be appalled at the current support for President Donald Trump by the Republican Party, and he would not recognize the man in the White House as a legitimate statesman.

You know people like my father. What are you thinking?

Megan McNamer,

Missoula

