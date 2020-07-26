Daines must state position

Senator Daines:

I demand to know your position on President Trump's use of unidentified federal troops in Portland, Oregon, and other American cities. By your silence on the issue, I assume you support the use of un-identifiable officers to detain political opponents with no charges. (Protecting federal property is clearly a Trump/Barr pretext, as the feds roamed far from federal sites to kidnap protesters.)

If I am wrong about your policy preference, then please make a public statement expressing your disagreement with Donald Trump and Bill Barr. Or, if you do agree with these proto-authoritarian tactics, then please explain your legal and ethical reasoning so we can make a clear choice in the upcoming Senatorial election.

What will you do if a re-elected Trump starts nabbing Montanans off the streets simply for exercising their free speech rights? Would it be OK with you if a Biden administration did so?

Montanans need a senator who will stand up to unaccountable federal police power. Are you that senator? So far it seems you are not.

David Morris,

Missoula

