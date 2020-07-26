Daines must state position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Daines:

I demand to know your position on President Trump's use of unidentified federal troops in Portland, Oregon, and other American cities. By your silence on the issue, I assume you support the use of un-identifiable officers to detain political opponents with no charges. (Protecting federal property is clearly a Trump/Barr pretext, as the feds roamed far from federal sites to kidnap protesters.)

If I am wrong about your policy preference, then please make a public statement expressing your disagreement with Donald Trump and Bill Barr. Or, if you do agree with these proto-authoritarian tactics, then please explain your legal and ethical reasoning so we can make a clear choice in the upcoming Senatorial election.

What will you do if a re-elected Trump starts nabbing Montanans off the streets simply for exercising their free speech rights? Would it be OK with you if a Biden administration did so?

Montanans need a senator who will stand up to unaccountable federal police power. Are you that senator? So far it seems you are not.

David Morris,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0