We are calling for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines's wholehearted support for the impeachment of the president when the issue comes to the Senate.
Daines thus far has shown total abrogation of his oath of office, allowing his blind political support for the once-honorable/now-hijacked Republican Party to dictate. We would never trust any word from the senator anymore than we believe his president's 12,000-plus documented lies.
Sen. Daines, through his votes and rhetoric, displays disdain for the country, its history and future, its security, its reputation as an honest moral leader of the world. Such intellectual sloth is unfit to represent Montana and the United States.
Tim Lindeman,
Heron