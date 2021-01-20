Daines must vote to impeach Trump

Senator Daines, the people of Montana need you to step up and put your country and your sworn duty before short-term political and party concerns. Our country needs you. Montana has often had great leaders who have had the courage and character to take bold stands. Be that person for us now. We are asking that you:

1. Admit, explicitly, that you were wrong and that you should not have led people astray with your false statements about the stolen election. This has led to a vast number of citizens being baselessly deceived and outraged. By admitting that his was wrong you can help heal our divide.

2. Declare that it is wrong to attempt to overturn an election that has been democratically decided just because your candidate did not win. This is perhaps the basic rule of a democracy.

3. Agree to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump and denying him the ability to ever again hold federal office. In addition, he must also not be able to receive the President’s briefings. He is too unstable and reckless to have knowledge of sensitive information about our country.

Be the leader we need. Step up for Montana.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula

