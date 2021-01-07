 Skip to main content
Daines needs to be censored

Perhaps people like Daines in Montana and McMorris Rogers of Washington need to be censored at the least. Both declared late that they were joining the seditionists and marched along step by step until late in the day on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Perhaps they became frightened for their own safety but more than likely, the rumors of accountability threatened their tax payer positions. They should lose important committees. And call them seditionists as they were active and vocal towards this failed coup. Neither should gain respect.

Sally Montgomery,

Issaquah, Washington

 

 
