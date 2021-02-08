Daines needs to clean up his act

My email to Sen. Steve Daines this morning:

Your tweets do nothing but accelerate division and are not constructive. We did not hire you to go to D.C. and be a Donald Trump sycophant even after he is no longer president. You and your ilk have destroyed the Republican party and I guess hope to do the same to the whole nation.

There are plenty of concerns about Joe Biden's or your party's solutions to the zillion problems we have, but to just crap on everything the other side does or says without respectively and intelligently participating in a dialog to solve problems rather to gain political points with — of all people, Trump — is no way to be a U.S. senator.

You love to comment on "Montana values." Your sucking up to Trump, an evil and dangerous man for the last four years and now continuing with it after he is gone, is really reprehensible. Countenance with the likes of Trump is not a Christian value, and is not a Montana value!

Clean up your act, Steve Daines. You have six years left. You can do better for Montana and the nation.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

