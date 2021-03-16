Daines needs to confirm Haaland

An open letter to Sen. Steve Daines: As a fifth-generation Montanan, I am unhappy that you are fighting the tide on Deb Haaland’s confirmation and that you voted against the COVID relief bill, just for starters.
The Montana voices you are supposed to be representing include 12 Native American tribes out of a total of 574 nationwide. It is high time they were given more of a voice. Because of you and what is going on in our state, I am revitalized to dedicate my life to abolishing hate and blind allegiance and replacing it with goodwill towards all and a willingness to give everyone an equal chance at doing what they came here to do. Your party has emboldened anti-government sentiment and doubled up on the Big Lie, becoming more and more openly racist instead of less.
It is so wrong to not even give someone a chance. Deb Haaland is a radical? No, Steve, in fact the Republican Party has made "radical" sound nostalgic. This country was in an abusive relationship with the White House for four years and you are triggering us.
Debbie Jakovac,
Polson