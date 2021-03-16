Daines needs to confirm Haaland

The Montana voices you are supposed to be representing include 12 Native American tribes out of a total of 574 nationwide. It is high time they were given more of a voice. Because of you and what is going on in our state, I am revitalized to dedicate my life to abolishing hate and blind allegiance and replacing it with goodwill towards all and a willingness to give everyone an equal chance at doing what they came here to do. Your party has emboldened anti-government sentiment and doubled up on the Big Lie, becoming more and more openly racist instead of less.