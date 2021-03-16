 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines needs to confirm Haaland

Daines needs to confirm Haaland

{{featured_button_text}}

An open letter to Sen. Steve Daines: As a fifth-generation Montanan, I am unhappy that you are fighting the tide on Deb Haaland’s confirmation and that you voted against the COVID relief bill, just for starters.

The Montana voices you are supposed to be representing include 12 Native American tribes out of a total of 574 nationwide. It is high time they were given more of a voice. Because of you and what is going on in our state, I am revitalized to dedicate my life to abolishing hate and blind allegiance and replacing it with goodwill towards all and a willingness to give everyone an equal chance at doing what they came here to do. Your party has emboldened anti-government sentiment and doubled up on the Big Lie, becoming more and more openly racist instead of less.

It is so wrong to not even give someone a chance. Deb Haaland is a radical? No, Steve, in fact the Republican Party has made "radical" sound nostalgic. This country was in an abusive relationship with the White House for four years and you are triggering us.

Debbie Jakovac,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What passes for leadership
Letters

What passes for leadership

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Implications of HB505
Letters

Implications of HB505

Every two years, tens of thousands of Montana hunters gather in community centers, school cafeterias, and church basements to comment on propo…

Consider the facts
Letters

Consider the facts

Please consider these facts regarding Jon Tester’s voting record on these important amendments proposed for the American Rescue Act of 2021. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News