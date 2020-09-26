Daines needs to demonstrate wisdom and compassion

I recognize your position regarding the Supreme Court vacancy, however I request you reassess in light of the dangerous comments made by President Donald Trump. It is impossible to deny that there is active work to suppress the vote and invalidate our election. It is impossible to deny the President's comments are dangerous and undermine the validity of our elections and our democracy. In the face of this, would it really be in the best interest of the country to allow this same president to nominate a justice, when he has repeatedly claimed he wants the justice in place in the face of a fraudulent election without any evidence? I expect my representatives to represent me, to put country and my community over party, and to respond with dignity, grace, and wisdom in the face of demagogues. The future of our country is on the line here. I would hope you would agree that our stability as a nation and our future potential is more important than towing the party line.