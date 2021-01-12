 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines needs to disavow Trump's actions

Daines needs to disavow Trump's actions

{{featured_button_text}}

We sent the following letter to Steve Daines today. In spite of there being absolutely no evidence of significant electoral fraud, Senator Daines supported efforts to prevent President-elect Biden being declared the winner and taking office. (Why people believe anything President Trump says is a subject for another day. Must be the way he says it.)

"Sir: We continue to wait for you to disavow the President's actions and call for his removal from office. We understand this is difficult for a Montanan in a red state, but it is necessary for the country and for your reputation, which has already been seriously damaged. We need leadership from you, and providing that leadership might help restore your position in history's eyes. We urge you to immediately speak out, express regret for your earlier support of efforts to undermine the U.S. Presidential election, and to support efforts to remove the President at once. It is essential that the world see that sedition such as his not go unpunished; without repercussions we will see more of such behavior. You know this is true. It is time to quit taking the convenient option and do the hard work real leaders do.

Thank you."

Mark and Dorothy Hull, 

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News