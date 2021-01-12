Daines needs to disavow Trump's actions

We sent the following letter to Steve Daines today. In spite of there being absolutely no evidence of significant electoral fraud, Senator Daines supported efforts to prevent President-elect Biden being declared the winner and taking office. (Why people believe anything President Trump says is a subject for another day. Must be the way he says it.)

"Sir: We continue to wait for you to disavow the President's actions and call for his removal from office. We understand this is difficult for a Montanan in a red state, but it is necessary for the country and for your reputation, which has already been seriously damaged. We need leadership from you, and providing that leadership might help restore your position in history's eyes. We urge you to immediately speak out, express regret for your earlier support of efforts to undermine the U.S. Presidential election, and to support efforts to remove the President at once. It is essential that the world see that sedition such as his not go unpunished; without repercussions we will see more of such behavior. You know this is true. It is time to quit taking the convenient option and do the hard work real leaders do.