Daines needs to do better

We wrote to Senator Daines asking that he acknowledge the lawful election of Joe Biden and so certify on Jan. 6. Then a seditious mob overran the Capitol, committing mayhem and murder.

Today we received a letter from Daines advising us that he was against mobs and mayhem but still loved the First Amendment. He wrote:

"I understand how high tensions can be following a close election. Many people understandably have concerns about the integrity of our elections. This is nothing new, but all too often following an election these concerns are just swept under the rug and doubt continues to build. Congress can and must act to address these issues and rebuild confidence in our elections for all sides."

This is weasel-speak. What he did not acknowledge is that people have concerns about our elections precisely because the President has been lying about them. This year is not like the others! This election was not close! (He also omitted that he initially announced that he would not certify the election for Biden, changing his mind after the attack.)

We need straightforward, courageous leadership from Senator Daines now more than ever. This isn't it. Senator, you can do better.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0