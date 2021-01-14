 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines needs to do better

Daines needs to do better

{{featured_button_text}}

We wrote to Senator Daines asking that he acknowledge the lawful election of Joe Biden and so certify on Jan. 6. Then a seditious mob overran the Capitol, committing mayhem and murder.

Today we received a letter from Daines advising us that he was against mobs and mayhem but still loved the First Amendment. He wrote:

"I understand how high tensions can be following a close election. Many people understandably have concerns about the integrity of our elections. This is nothing new, but all too often following an election these concerns are just swept under the rug and doubt continues to build. Congress can and must act to address these issues and rebuild confidence in our elections for all sides."

This is weasel-speak. What he did not acknowledge is that people have concerns about our elections precisely because the President has been lying about them. This year is not like the others! This election was not close! (He also omitted that he initially announced that he would not certify the election for Biden, changing his mind after the attack.)

We need straightforward, courageous leadership from Senator Daines now more than ever. This isn't it. Senator, you can do better.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Letters

Sedition Steve Daines Day

Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News