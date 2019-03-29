It is rumored that Senator Daines is coming to Missoula in the near future, and there are many concerns at the federal level that Missoulians want to voice and need a town hall to do so. Daines has yet to hold an in-person town hall open to the general public, and as an elected official he should be accessible to his constituents and willing to listen, even if he disagrees with what they say. A senator’s job is to represent their people, not just wealthy donors' interests or their own biases.
Daines needs to hear about the recent passage of lands protections and the issues that we have with it. Many Montanans were happy about the passage of recent federal legislation that designated new wilderness and parks and also reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund. However, the president’s budget proposal would slash funding for this program by more than half, making the passage of LWCF nothing but a nice press release. Senator Daines, you rallied for this program, please ensure that it is properly funded and do not vote for a spending bill that does not fund the LWCF in the full amount agreed upon.
Reese Dowdy,
Missoula