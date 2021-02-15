Daines needs to hold himself accountable

No one should be at all surprised the majority of GOP senators voted to acquit Trump. I’ll admit, like many others I made the mistake of having some hope enough senators would reconsider and hold Trump to account after seeing just how laughably bad his defense team was. Compared to the House managers presentation Trump’s defense was an embarrassment. Instead of engaging with any of the House managers arguments or evidence they simply continued to peddle in false equivalences and parrot debunked claims about the 2020 election that led to the attack on the Capitol in the first place. By voting to acquit, everyone of those senators gave tacit approval to that false and ultimately deadly lie about the 2020 election and Joe Biden’s illegitimacy as president.

Now after the trial we’re seeing statements by senator’s like our own Steve Daines, who voted to acquit, that condemn the insurrectionists and call for those involved to be held accountable. Personally, I find this statement odd as Senator Daines is partly responsible for the insurrection occuring in the first place. For weeks, after numerous recounts and court cases certifying the integrity of the election Daines chose to peddle in the same lies about the 2020 election that brought the, “Stop the Steal” mob to D.C. While he at least changed course and certified the election results after the Capitol was stormed and six people died; the senator has yet to recognize the role he played in allowing the events of that day to happen or denounce the lies he flagrantly spread that brought the insurrection about in the first place. Instead it appears he’s content to offer some crocodile tears for those who died, like Officer Sicknick, and pretend as though he didn’t support demonstrably false claims of election fraud that ultimately caused six people to be killed.