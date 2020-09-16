Daines needs to listen to professionals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I know we all wish this pandemic would end, but the reality is, this virus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. That’s why it's incredibly irresponsible for Senator Steve Daines to push for spectators at high school games instead of leaving the decision to local health officials.

I’m the parent of a high school athlete, and I can see right through Senator Daines’ blatant attempts to score political points. Real leaders make decisions based on what is best for the people they represent and with the advice of experts. That’s what Governor Bullock has done throughout the pandemic.

Sen. Daines -- let’s stop the political stunts and listen to the local professionals.

Nick Davis,

Missoula

