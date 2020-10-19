Daines needs to stop campaigning with fear and lies

Open letter to Senator @SteveDaines @DainesforMT, I have suffered more than enough disrespect from you and your campaign, and as a result, could never vote for or support you. I am going to tell you why in hopes you will take my words to heart.
I am a 74 year old female, grandmother, widow, liberal business owner, who also owns guns, the daughter of a Dad, now deceased, who was the largest wholesale gun dealer in Michigan. I have a great respect for law enforcement, which is why I think some reform is called for so they can retain their respected and essential position in our communities.
I am not part of any “mob,” as you would have the public believe, and I take great offense to you characterizing me as such. Stop it! Given the mob-like way our current president has run things the past four years, you are hardly in a position to throw that label around. (Remember, people who live in glass houses should NOT throw stones)
You have unfailingly supported a president who by his own recorded admission is a sexual predator, and a liar; and whose own foundation was shut down for illegally diverting charitable funds. His disrespect for the disabled, for gold star families, and for the military has also been recorded, as have his attempts to incite violence, and support white supremacy. What does that say about you? (Birds of a feather? You lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas?) Think about that!
You brag about having an A+ rating from the NRA, an organization under investigation by the New York Attotney General, charged with diverting millions of dollars away from the NRA’s supposedly charitable mission to personally benefit its senior leadership, who failed to manage NRA funds, failed to follow many state and federal laws, and failed to follow even NRA‘s own policies and bylaws. There is ample evidence to support these charges, and yet you want to brag that this disreputable organization thinks you’re the bee’s knees?
What does that say about you? Think about that!
You also disparage your opponent for the sin of supporting liberals on the US Supreme Court. And you imply that liberal justices won’t protect the Constitution. Are you aware that there have always been liberals on the Supreme Court, and that is the norm, not a terrible pox on America? How dare you disparage these jurists as though they were criminals. You use ugly, dog whistle rhetoric to promulgate fear of liberals, and what you refer to as “packing” the court at the same time you and your party have done everything you can to pack the court with ultra conservative judges, even adding one now when you already have a majority. Don’t think we don’t see you. Think about that.
I am part of several groups that sought over and over to meet with you in our community, but you always refused.....because you assumed that we were liberals and would not donate to you or vote for you. As one of Montana’s two senators, you were elected to represent ALL Montanans, not just wealthy donors and conservative voters. By not meeting with us you made a conscious choice to not learn about issues that matter to us, issues which also matter greatly to conservatives. You made a conscious choice to build walls instead of bridges. There are many issues that cross over to BOTH sides of the aisle, but your party-over-country-and-constituents attitude has made the possibility of bipartisanship for the good of all a nonentity. Think about that!
These are only a few of the things from your commercials that have my dander up. Stop campaigning with fear and lies. Tell people what is positive about you, what your vision is, and stop the name calling. You can’t act like an attack dog and then expect the people you attack to have any faith in you, let alone vote for you, Think about that.
I am Marsha Rose Katz, and I approve this message.
Marsha Katz,
Missoula
