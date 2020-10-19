Daines needs to stop campaigning with fear and lies

You brag about having an A+ rating from the NRA, an organization under investigation by the New York Attotney General, charged with diverting millions of dollars away from the NRA’s supposedly charitable mission to personally benefit its senior leadership, who failed to manage NRA funds, failed to follow many state and federal laws, and failed to follow even NRA‘s own policies and bylaws. There is ample evidence to support these charges, and yet you want to brag that this disreputable organization thinks you’re the bee’s knees?

What does that say about you? Think about that!

You also disparage your opponent for the sin of supporting liberals on the US Supreme Court. And you imply that liberal justices won’t protect the Constitution. Are you aware that there have always been liberals on the Supreme Court, and that is the norm, not a terrible pox on America? How dare you disparage these jurists as though they were criminals. You use ugly, dog whistle rhetoric to promulgate fear of liberals, and what you refer to as “packing” the court at the same time you and your party have done everything you can to pack the court with ultra conservative judges, even adding one now when you already have a majority. Don’t think we don’t see you. Think about that.