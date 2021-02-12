Daines needs to uphold his oath

Dear Senator Daines: With regard to your upcoming votes on impeachment: I would tell you of four fine men I knew who took oaths to defend the United States Constitution. Karl and Bill were infantry riflemen in the 4th and 3rd Divisions respectively, fighting in Italy, Normandy, France, and into Germany. Gill landed with the 1st Marines on Peleliu, somehow surviving that meat grinder. Don was one of the “Chosin Few” in Korea. They are gone now, but all would be appalled by the Jan. 6th insurrection. And a party line vote on a President who encouraged this insurrection? Who clearly should be barred from holding any future public office? They would be appalled and disgusted! Sir, you also took an oath to defend our Constitution. These men honored theirs with great personal sacrifice and no small risk to life and limb. They lost a pile of buddies. You have no oath to the Republican Party superseding this. Does your sacred oath to defend our Constitution mean anything to you? Or is it merely words, said only to punch another ticket in life? We will all know your answer soon.