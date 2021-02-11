Daines needs to vote to convict Trump

Senator Daines, I have been following the impeachment proceedings this week, and I find them shocking. That our Capitol building could have been breached for the first time in our history, not by the Confederacy or a foreign power, but by a violent mob egged on and incited by Trump, is still almost unbelievable.

The screams and suffering of Officer Hodges are unbearable to watch. The courage and heroism shown by Officer Goodman are inspiring - he saved lives that day, putting his own life on the line to face the rioters. Can you show one iota of the courage Officer Goodman showed to protect YOU - and stand up for democracy, for our nation, and for conviction? Since you won’t hold in-person town halls, you won’t even face actual voters for five years. Surely you can honor the lost fingers, eyes, and lives of law enforcement on Jan. 6, and stand up for decency and democracy!

Please don’t insult our intelligence by saying Trump can’t be impeached now that he’s out of office; numerous law professionals and constitutional scholars have said otherwise. For once, show a small bit of courage and backbone, and vote to convict the person who is responsible for that riot, for 450,000 American deaths due to pandemic, for ripping babies away from their mothers, for debasing our country in countless ways for four years.