Daines not a man of his word

Steve Daines told us on March 16, 2016, that “the U. S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard.”
Is Daines a man of his word? On Monday night he will have shown us. If he voted against the rushed political nomination of an underqualified justice, we will know he is a man of integrity, worthy of the great privilege of representing Montanans in the U. S. Senate. If he voted to confirm, he will have shown us he is just a weaseling politician, ready to say or do anything expedient for himself or his cronies.
Vote accordingly.
Margaret Adam,
Bozeman
