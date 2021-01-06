Daines not among principled senators

Sen. Steve Daines is selling out our country.

He is joining Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and at this point nine other Republican senators and senators-elect, in challenging the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

It’s a slap in the face to the American voter, not to mention a waste of money and time.

The Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits to overturn the election results — two in the U.S. Supreme Court — which have been rejected, and all 50 states have certified the results.

Hate groups like the skin heads, Proud Boys and white nationalists (with Donald Trump's blessing) are the ones left denying Joe Biden’s victory. Other Americans are accepting the results, albeit begrudgingly by some, but they acknowledge it’s time to move on. They want action on a global pandemic and the economic downturn, and they want a return to some semblance of normalcy.

Daines wants to continue the narcissism, malfeasance and divisiveness that is the essence of the Trump administration.

Montana has produced some great senators over the last century; principled men who put our state and country before their own political ambitions. Daines is not one of them.