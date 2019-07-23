Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
If you guarded the First Amendment as jealously as you do the Second, you would realize that free speech is the hallmark of a democratic government. Your acquiescence of the president’s bullying of duly elected congresswomen speaks volumes.
Senator Daines, you were elected to represent all Montanans, not to be a Donald Trump sycophant; agreeing with everything he says simply to curry favor.
While it pains me to stoop to your level of discourse, it appears it is the only language you understand. So, if you can’t work with other members of Congress, why don’t you go back to where you came from to help fix your broken and crime-infested state (California) and let a true Montanan represent us in the Senate.
Scott Bixler,
Misoula