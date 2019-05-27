Should it matter that Sen. Steve Daines voted to confirm to a lifetime federal court judgeship a woman of questionable judicial experience whose husband is a lobbyist for a once-sanctioned Russian oligarch?
Wendy Vitter concealed much of her more problematic anti-abortion rhetoric — among other strange assertions, that Planned Parenthood kills over 150,000 women every year — during her first Senate hearings. Her nomination languished until her husband, David Vitter — the former Louisiana senator who once admitted to dalliances with Washington prostitutes and didn't lose his job — made a deal with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell’s home state would get a $200 million aluminum plant financed by Oleg Deripaska if the leader would prevent a sanctions vote to go against the Russian oligarch for his involvement in election interference in 2018. And Vitter’s wife would get her confirmation vote.
Now, to be fair, Daines did vote against lifting the sanctions on Deripaska, but he voted for a lifetime appointment for the wife of a Russian lobbyist who facilitated a massive payoff to the leader of the Senate.
It appears that the president is not the only U.S. leader beholden to the Russians and Daines is now complicit in this.
James Wood,
Missoula