Daines now linked to Trump's infamy

Open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
I am very sad that Montana has no Republican senator with the intellect, morals or guts of Utah's Mitt Romney.
Senator Daines, you will be tied to President Trump's infamy for all of history. Do you really think this president cares about the American people, Montana or you? It is abundantly clear that he only cares for himself, and will break any law or norm of American governance to maintain his power. With your vote to acquit on impeachment, you have abetted Trump's autocratic ambitions and rubber-stamped his assault on American governance.
I hope you and the Republican Party are completely wiped out in the next election so that a new and uncorrupted conservative party can emerge to advocate the true principles and morals of so many Montanans.
David Morris,
Missoula