Daines objected to honest vote process

It’s really hard to fathom that a newly re-elected official of the state of Montana would go so far as to object to official and honest voting procedures. Another case of a politician trying to climb the political ladder. I’m neither Republican nor Democrat. I only vote for the person who will represent Montana.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines makes me sick. Is there no more righteousness to our democracy, or is it all about riches and kissing butt? People should be ashamed of themselves for voting for this person. You all sleep well tonight.
Wallace Couture,
Ronan