 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines objected to honest vote process

Daines objected to honest vote process

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s really hard to fathom that a newly re-elected official of the state of Montana would go so far as to object to official and honest voting procedures. Another case of a politician trying to climb the political ladder. I’m neither Republican nor Democrat. I only vote for the person who will represent Montana.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines makes me sick. Is there no more righteousness to our democracy, or is it all about riches and kissing butt? People should be ashamed of themselves for voting for this person. You all sleep well tonight.

Wallace Couture,

Ronan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News