Daines on wrong side of history

Senator Daines voted against counting electoral votes. In so doing, he is continuing to fuel baseless claims of voter fraud and eroding people’s faith in our democratic institutions.

There is no legitimate evidence of fraud that would change the outcome of the presidential election. The U.S. Department of Justice found no evidence, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency charged with ensuring the security of our elections found no evidence, and every single lawsuit challenging the results has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

These are assessments made by institutions, in some cases led by Donald Trump appointees, that exist to ensure the integrity of our democracy. Yet, Senator Daines continues to support the idea that the election was rigged.

Does Senator Daines really believe we should have no faith in the judicial branch of government that found no evidence of fraud? Does he believe our electoral system, which resulted in his own election victory, is corrupt? In essence, these are the claims he is making by refusing to accept President-elect Biden’s victory.

Senator Daines is on the wrong side of history, and if he isn’t willing to defend democracy and the U.S. Constitution, he should resign.