What a courageous stand for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines: a North Carolina Trump campaign crowd screaming to send an American citizen out of the country for her political beliefs was, finally, too much for him. And yet this pillar of political courage commended that same sentiment when his president tweeted it several days before — indeed, went out of his way to commend it.
In what sort of parallel universe is it acceptable to condemn a crowd for spouting racist sentiments and yet praise the leader who that crowd is merely echoing? That is where our dear senator must dwell and I wonder how much longer the people of Montana will tolerate such blatant hypocrisy in their congressional representation.
James Wood,
Missoula